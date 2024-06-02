Chicago transit confronts a fiscal cliff, but it isn't Caracas

Lowe, who studies transportation and equity at the University of Illinois, Chicago, worries that cuts could exacerbate CTA’s fiscal crisis and set off a vicious downward spiral. Still, while the CTA is in a difficult position, the transit system has inherent strengths that make it resilient to the kind of rare, systemic collapses seen in metros like Caracas — the largest city in Venezuela — where twin economic and political crises have eroded the foundation of the transit system.

CTA's funding crisis: Transit's negative feedback loop

While no one knows for sure what lies beyond 2025’s fiscal cliff, it’s likely to be a bumpy ride.

“It’s not just one drop,” Lowe said. “After those relief dollars dry up, we’ll have an ongoing crisis.”

This is, in part, because both CTA and Metra ridership steeply declined during the pandemic. Though CTA reported a post-pandemic ridership record in 2023, ridership is at 60% of pre-pandemic levels. And there’s a big hole in the regional transit budgets, which relied on fare revenue and other system-generated income for about 39% of operating expenses in 2019.

“The concerns over a possible fiscal cliff are real,” CTA’s spokesperson told ChicagoGlobal.

The Urban Institute's research report "Surmounting the Fiscal Cliff" warned that service cuts can spark a downward spiral that leads to more service cuts.

The spokesperson also said that the CTA has “been a good steward of the COVID relief funding.” However, with lower ridership the region’s transit agencies — CTA, Metra, and Pace — anticipate a cumulative $730 million budget shortfall by 2026.

When transit systems like Chicago’s depend on fares, drops in revenue put pressure on transit operators to cut services. This, in turn, can lead to a decrease in ridership, which then spurs even lower revenue and prompts more cuts, according to a 2023 report from the Urban Institute.

“CTA recognizes that without additional revenue streams, it may be faced with drastic service cuts, employee layoffs, or other unwanted cost-saving measures,” the agency told ChicagoGlobal. “It is too soon to know what, if any, steps CTA will need to take to avoid these draconian measures.”

During past budget crises, like in 1992, the CTA reduced hours or closed L stations. Some of them never reopened, including the Wentworth and Harvard stations in the majority-Black neighborhood Englewood, as well as the Laramie station in Cicero. That’s how transit systems’ fiscal distress spreads to households: When trains and buses run less frequently — or not at all — trips to and from work become longer and more expensive, or in the worst case, unviable, Lowe said.

Workers have to find new jobs. Trips to see family can take twice as long. Would-be riders might feel forced to take a $50 Uber ride for a can’t-miss doctor’s appointment, instead of taking a chance on unreliable transit. That eats into grocery budgets or electric bills.

Cuts also can make riders feel less safe. The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning found that, after the pandemic, safety and security “emerged as primary areas of rider concern” and that “decreased service reliability and frequency [were] leading riders to feel less safe.” Anxiety over safety, Lowe said, was also compelling CTA drivers and operators to leave their jobs, fueling a staffing shortage.

Violent crime on CTA trains rose from 2020 to 2022, though system-wide crime is still below its peak in the last 20 years, in 2011. Lowe has also found that riders’ concerns about safety don’t always align with their risk. Fears about crime can be racialized or driven by the stigmas attached to certain neighborhoods.

“The people that are afraid are not always the people that are most at risk,” Lowe said.

All these challenges might sound insurmountable, but Lowe is optimistic.

“We’re not so far into a system degrading that we can’t make transformative change,” she said.