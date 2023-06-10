Runners from more than 140 countries participated in the Chicago Marathon

Every October, thousands of runners participate in a 26.2-mile trek through 29 neighborhoods to the cheers of more than 1.7 million spectators for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. This weekend, the city played host to more than 47,000 runners — a historic high — from all 50 states and more than 140 countries, including Australia, Singapore, and India.

“Running and marathon running has grown popular globally, and people want to participate in the Chicago Marathon — this is one of the grand stops for world marathon running,” said Carey Pinkowski, executive race director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Pinkowski added that he believes the number of international runners participating in the marathon will continue to grow in the coming years.

Last year, 33% of participants were international, similar to this year. But it’s difficult to compare years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Chicago Marathon was cancelled — just the second time in its 45-year history. And in 2021, the same year several countries including Canada and the U.K., which tend to have a strong presence in the race, were restricting non-essential travel to the U.S., race officials had to limit the field to 25,000 participants.

Why Chicago?

It isn’t just the cool weather that attracts runners to the Chicago Marathon. According to Pinkowski, it’s a “flat and fast course” that’s convenient for runners and spectators — the race begins and ends in the same place, which is different from the Boston and New York marathons. It's also very easy to get around on public transportation. The South Shore Line, Metra, and the CTA increase services the week of the race to make the region, city, and even the racecourse more accessible.

“Nothing compares to the Chicago Marathon,” said runner Kassoum Doumbia, who moved to Chicago from Mali in 2012. “Every crowd is different. From downtown to the North Side — Halsted, Pilsen, Chinatown, Bronzeville — it’s amazing! You don’t tend to get bored or think, ‘Why did I sign up to run a marathon?’ because the crowd keeps you going.”