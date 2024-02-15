From pollution to solutions: How global cities are tackling poor air quality

The Breathe Cities initiative, a project of C40, the Clean Air Fund, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, is investing $30 million across 11 global cities, many with longstanding ties to Chicago. Its aim is to spur each participating city to reduce its air pollution levels by 30% by 2030. Each location has agreed to design and apply measurable approaches toward reducing harsh pollutants — some ideas include shifting waste management policies, encouraging walking or cycling, and investing in sustainable public transportation.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution,” said Sue Wixley, a spokesperson for the Clean Air Fund, which is helping fund Breathe Cities, in an email to ChicagoGlobal. “The feasibility and effectiveness of different actions will vary and they will need to be adapted to differing contexts and needs.”

Global cities find solutions

Paris, which is one of the Breathe Cities, plans to use collective research from the initiative to inform its local policy. Residents recently voted to increase parking fees for large SUVs in the city center and its surrounding arrondissements. The city will also launch a new “limited traffic zone” following the Olympic Games this summer.

Milan, another member of the initiative, plans to continue redesigning streets for pedestrians and cyclists. During the pandemic, the city announced its Strade Aperte (or Open Streets) initiative, through which it would widen sidewalks to limit space for cars, among other pedestrian-friendly changes. The city has also embraced low-emission zones as a solution in historically highly polluted areas.

This approach is similar to what is taking place in Warsaw, Poland which piloted Breathe Cities in 2022. The city is in the process of launching its first Clean Transport Zone project, requiring that vehicles meet certain exhaust emission standards to circulate in certain areas. Since the project’s announcement, a group of 35 businesses has called for the city to phase out diesel cars produced before 2014 by 2030.

In Ghana's capital of Accra, indoor air pollution has been a particular area of focus. To reduce the carbon emitted from cooking fumes, the city worked to distribute ceramic-lined cookstoves called gyapas to many households. The city, with air pollution 11 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended safe limit, is also experimenting with low-cost air sensors to collect data on air pollution across the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area.

Historically, many pollutant-reducing efforts have been supported through public-private partnerships, but some say the amount of public funding dedicated to these projects remains too small. According to the Clean Air Fund, clean-air projects accounted for just 1% (or about $2.5 billion) of international development funding and just 2% (about $1.66 billion) of international public climate finance from 2015 to 2021.

Chicago’s strategies for reducing pollutants

Though Chicago isn’t a member of Breathe Cities, the city does have a number of initiatives in the works for reducing pollutants at the local level. Strategies include improving transportation options and updating the energy code. The city council approved the Air Quality Ordinance in 2021 to regulate the construction and expansion of certain businesses that create air pollution, taking into consideration air quality before projects can move forward.