Green with envy? Chicago’s sustainable architecture scene

Many of the iconic commercial buildings of the late 19th century that put Chicago on the architectural map are some of the most energy efficient today. Architects of that time constructed buildings with inherent sustainable features that responded to location and climate.

“Energy was scarce and expensive, so you didn’t want buildings that were terribly inefficient, but that was it,” said Doug Farr of Farr Associates, a Chicago-based sustainability-driven architecture and urban design firm. "Part of their energy efficiency comes from the fact that they were simpler buildings."

Buildings of that era tended to be constructed with masonry; have smaller floor plans; thick, load-bearing walls; high ceilings; punched windows instead of floor-to-ceiling glass; and natural ventilation. Architects drew from classical architectural principles to help shade, cool, and circulate air. The northern half of Chicago's famous Monadnock Building, a proto-skyscraper designed by architects Burnham & Root, is a prime example.

"The windows open, it’s still heated the way it was in 1891 when it was built — and that’s by hot water radiators. It uses very little energy per square foot. And so, it remains an exemplar of energy efficiency today,” Farr said.

At 16 stories, the Monadnock is also the tallest commercial building in the world with load-bearing brick walls — and one of the last constructed this way. It represents a transitional period in architectural history. Later buildings used steel and concrete to support structural weight, and mechanical heating and cooling to ventilate — modern features that increased energy consumption and carbon footprints.

A harmful era

But Chicago’s architectural influence hasn’t always been positive. According to Farr, some of Chicago’s least energy efficient buildings were built in the 1950s — and, for better or worse, served as an inspiration to architects across the globe.

The second architectural era Chicago is known for is the mid-century, launched by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's iconic 860-880 Lake Shore Drive towers. The “Glass House apartments,” as they’re affectionately known, are about 85 percent façade glass and have some of the highest Energy Use Intensity (EUIs) in the city, Farr explained. And generations of architects looked to them for inspiration.

“We exported the glass box the world over,” said Farr, who is also founder of the Climate Action Museum. “And in doing so, we more or less doubled the amount of energy that buildings use, compared to if we had never invented it.”

Buildings and construction now account for about 40 percent of CO2 emissions and 35 percent of energy consumption globally, according to a report by the United Nations Environment Programme and the International Energy Agency. And the majority of modern buildings have little resilience to climate change.