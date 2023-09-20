A very real guide to Chicago's unicorn world

Take a walk around the Chicago Loop and you might see a unicorn or two — not the mythical horned creature, but a privately held startup company with a value over $1 billion.

The Chicago metropolitan area has 23 unicorns as of July 2023, according to World Business Chicago. Although Chicago is far behind the global leader San Francisco — with 162 unicorns, according to Failory — it has seen unprecedented unicorn growth in recent years. Chicago welcomed 12 new unicorns to its startup ecosystem in 2021.

This growth is thanks to Chicago’s unique conditions, including a strategic location in the center of the country, multiple top-tier universities, and a culture of strong work ethic.

“Chicago is a city that welcomes growth while still holding on to the traditions that make it one of the best cities in the world,” Paul Zhang told the Council in an email. “There’s always room for a new idea, product or solution that will impact the city and the people that live there in a positive way.” Zhang is a co-founder of the fintech unicorn Avant.

"Chicago is a city that welcomes growth while still holding on to the traditions that make it one of the best cities in the world" —Paul Zhang, Co-founder of the fintech unicorn Avant

This environment dates back to the 19th century, when Chicago began to rise as a major railroad hub in the U.S. WBC Innovation & Venture Council Chair Mark Tebbe described Chicago’s location today as a “geographical blessing” due to its status as both a freight and air travel hub.

These unique conditions mean that logistics and transportation is the city’s largest unicorn-producing industry, according to WBC.

Jason Duboe, formerly the chief growth officer at the logistics tech company project44, said Chicago has an ecosystem of entrepreneurs and operators with plenty of “logistics success stories.”

“There’s a reason why Chicago has been put on the map as a global transportation hub,” Duboe said. “We are strategically located kind of in the middle of the country, and in a lot of ways in the middle of the world for a lot of supply chains.”

When it comes to foreign direct investment, Tebbe said O’Hare Airport has been an asset due to its large quantity of international flights, bringing more global attention to the city.

Duboe also said that Chicago is a great place for project44’s headquarters because there are a lot of people who helped “globalize” the company as it was growing.

“We shouldn't be labeled as a Chicago company, or a Midwest company,” he said. “We happen to be started in Chicago, but you're solving a national problem, you're solving a global problem, you're solving problems for lots of customers, and that should really be embraced.”