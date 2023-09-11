The newcomers: schools are migrants' gateway to Chicago's local economy

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) doesn’t know exactly how many new migrant students they’ve enrolled this year. But 16 schools have each received more than 50 migrant students currently living in shelters, and there are at least 7,000 more students enrolled in CPS as English language learners compared to last year.

That’s according to CPS’ “Newcomer Support” update, shared with ChicagoGlobal, which details how schools are responding to the influx of about 20,000 migrants seeking asylum who arrived in Chicago this year from the southern border.

Incorporating migrant students and their families into school communities takes time and resources. But as schools and these families begin to develop trusting relationships, schools can become an entry point for the migrants into Chicago’s local economy.

Students and parents often turn to their schools’ teachers and principals to ask where they can get services, such as health care and legal aid, and essential goods, like clothing and school supplies, that help them feel more economically secure.