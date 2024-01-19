Living passports: How tattoos ink Chicago’s cultural connections

International artists in Chicago

Seulgee Lee is a South Korean tattoo artist who will be tattooing at the Chicago festival for the first time this year. Despite a ban prohibiting tattooing by anyone but medical professionals, South Korea has a thriving underground tattoo scene with as many as 50,000 tattoo artists, some of which have started unionizing.

“It’s a saturated market,” Lee told ChicagoGlobal. “There are just way too many artists there, and it’s also illegal. So it’s kind of hard to make a living for yourself.”

Seulgee Lee learned to tattoo in Korea and currently works with Emily Fong at Evergreen Studios.

That’s, in part, why some South Korean artists come to work in the United States as guest artists visiting established studios, Lee explained.

Lee tattoos at Evergreen Studios in Fulton Market. Emily Fong, the shop’s owner, says international artists working in the U.S. have introduced new styles and trends in tattooing. That makes partnering with these artists especially appealing.

At the same time, Fong worries that international artists — especially women and people of color — are often marginalized within her industry. That concern is informed by Fong’s own experience as a tattoo artist, especially before she opened her own studio.

“I experienced a lot of racism, misogyny — overall just treating people unfairly,” she said.

Cultural appropriation

Old-school tattoo artists copied international designs, often fusing them with American pop and pulp culture. Today, though, many tattoo artists are reckoning with cultural appropriation and struggling to decide what they will and won’t tattoo on someone.

When artists first start tattooing, Fong says, they often take any work they can get. But as they build a reputation and brand, they feel more power to pick and choose.

“I personally think that if you don’t know the language, you don’t know what it says, you should not be getting it tattooed on you.” According to Fong, Sanskrit tattoos are very popular right now, especially among yoga fans.

“I don’t do those anymore,” she said.

For her, it’s also important that the tattoo artist have a connection to the culture. Tribal Polynesian tattoos, she said, have a deep symbolic meaning, and in her view, it wouldn’t be appropriate for her to tattoo them. But an artist with a cultural connection to that tradition should be empowered to make their own choice.

Colella, on the other hand, worries less about cultural appropriation.

“I think people put too much into their tattoos,” he said. “They think they have to mean something so they can explain it to their friends.”

Still, he said, “The designs on the walls have a history. They’re not just random designs.” Each of them has its own vocabulary and grammar specific to place and time.

“Designs on the walls that have been repainted by countless other tattooers — you’re a link in that chain.”

The Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival runs from March 22 to 24 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.