'Juggling glitter': How chambers of commerce in Chicago's commercial corridors are responding to the influx of migrants

In some of Chicago’s busiest commercial corridors, chambers of commerce and small businesses are coordinating with the city to plug gaps in Chicago’s response to the influx of migrants.

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce has a small staff, and organizing support for the city’s surge of migrants has pushed its staff past a “stereotypical nine to five of what most chambers do,” said David Oakes, the district manager at the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce.

Contact solution donated by Warby Parker.

Nearby, Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce vice president Ian Tobin started receiving calls from businesses about recent migrant arrivals late in the summer.

“We really didn’t have members calling with any concerns or complaints,” Tobin said, but they did have members who started to organize events and collect donations.

Currently, Oakes and his staff are working after hours to drop off the supplies they collect at their office: boxes of toiletries, bags of contact solution, and packs of pediatric toothbrushes and floss – all donated by local businesses and schools for migrants staying at police stations, churches, and the nearby Broadway Armory.

When asked if Oakes and the small chamber office could sustain this effort, he said, “we juggle glitter.” “We have always juggled glitter.”

Mobilizing businesses to support migrants

The Andersonville chamber reached out directly to businesses to ask them to donate supplies for migrants.

“This was kind of a no-brainer,” said Sarah Hollenbeck, co-owner of Clark Street’s feminist bookstore Women and Children First. The bookstore set up bins for toiletries and asked customers on social media to donate.

“We’re all sharing the same neighborhood: These are our neighbors,” she said. “It’s really blind to just pretend that this is not something that we’re all a part of and it’s not going to affect us on a larger scale long term.”

The chamber also said it reached out to vision and dental providers on Clark Street and asked them to donate supplies for migrants.

Michael Rabinowitz opened his pediatric dentistry practice in Andersonville in January. He lives close to the Addison Police Station, which is also sheltering migrants.

“I drive by it every day and see the tents. And I see the families, both children and adults,” he said.

When Oakes called Rabinowitz and asked for donations for about 200 migrant children, he ordered oral health care packs, including toothbrushes. Rabinowitz estimated it cost about $300 to $400 to provide supplies for the 200 children.

Rabinowitz donated dental supplies because he imagined the disruption to migrants’ day-to-day routines.