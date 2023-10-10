Europeans and Chicagoans are both tired of stolen bikes. A Midwestern Marine found a solution.

Compared to Chicago, the Netherlands seems like a bike utopia. Dutch people own more bikes per capita than any country — almost 1 in 4 people bike daily, and 36% of people say their bike is their primary mode of transport. But the European Cyclists’ Federation admits that Europe doesn’t have it all figured out either.

These biking advocates, together with the European Parliament, agreed that there were two major obstacles to getting more people on bikes: dedicated bike lanes and safe bike parking.

Chicago also shares these challenges. Like most other big U.S. cities, Chicago has a bike theft problem. During 2020, as many as 200 bikes were stolen per month. In the last year, 500 bikes have been added to the stolen bike registry — and this is likely a big undercount.

However, biking activists in the Midwest are using a surprisingly deluxe grassroots strategy to highlight the lack of secure bike infrastructure: valet parking.

Europe’s plan to double cycling

Early in 2023, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling to double the total number of miles people cycle each year by 2030. But the parliament specifically raised the lack of secure bike parking as a barrier preventing more people from cycling.

“If there’s not a safe place to park your bike, that could be another barrier,” said Jill Warren, the CEO of the European Cyclists’ Federation, which consulted with the European Parliament to draft the resolution.